WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Crystal River.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at 579 SE. U.S. Highway 19, which appears to be a retail plaza.

It’s not known what topic DeSantis will address, but he’s made several appearances this week as Florida continues its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

CVS announced on Wednesday that is vaccinating Florida teachers under the age 50, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.

The chain also began vaccinating day care and preschool teachers, although DeSantis has not yet opened the vaccination program to them.

CVS said it is following Biden administration guidelines, which allow day care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

For teachers, Florida limits the vaccine to educators 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade.

CVS is giving inoculations in two dozen cities across the state.

