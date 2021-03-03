FEMA mobile site targets minority communities in Orlando

Here’s how you can be part of a coronavirus vaccine trial in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA opened one of its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination locations on Wednesday at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando.

The temporary site is part of FEMA’s mass vaccination effort. The walk-up site is first-come, first-served for people 65 and older, as well as K-12 educators, law enforcement and first responders who are 50 and older.

According to officials, there will be two mobile sites in the Central Florida area, which will open in communities for a few days at a time and then rotate through Orange, Osceola, Highlands and Polk counties.

Orange County leaders said the location on La Costa Drive was chosen because of its dense Hispanic population, which has seen disparities in vaccine distribution.

“We knew that if we didn’t get into the heart of the communities, we weren’t going to get to the people,” District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe said.

Daniel Maldonado said he’s had difficulty getting vaccinated, which is why he made the drive from his home after hearing the announcement.

“My daughter tried many times through the computer and she could not find an appointment (at other vaccination sites),” Maldonado said. “We need more places. We need to add more places for the Hispanics.”

The location at the Englewood Neighborhood Center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will administer around 500 vaccine doses per day.

The site runs Wednesday thru Friday and will move to Kelly Park in Apopka from March 7 to March 10.