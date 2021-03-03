Gov. DeSantis hosts news conference in Zephyrhills

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis announced that seniors will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas pharmacies in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference Wednesday morning in Pasco County.

His remarks are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the former SunTrust bank building in Zephyrhills, according to the governor’s office. His address will be livestreamed in the video player above.

The news conference comes hours after Florida opened four mass vaccination sites in partnership with the federal government. FEMA helped set up sites in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville. The fourth site is in Orlando at Valencia College’s west campus.

The large-scale sites can vaccinate about 2,000 to 3,000 people a day, according to site operators.

Florida is also expected to soon receive its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Over the course of the pandemic, DeSantis has expressed how the new vaccine could improve vaccination logistics as it does not need to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures and does not require a second shot.

The governor said Monday that the state could receive 175,000 doses of the single-use vaccine. The exact number of doses coming to the state has not yet been announced and the governor has not shared plans on how it will be allocated.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.7 million Floridians have been fully vaccinated in Florida.