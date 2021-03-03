FEMA to host mobile vaccination sites in Osceola County

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A health worker holds a vial of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine during the vaccination of health personnel, at a clinic in Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – In an effort to get the vaccine to minority communities, FEMA will be hosting mobile vaccination sites in Osceola County, according to officials.

Osceola County Emergency Management Director Bill Litton announced Wednesday the county was selected as a FEMA ‘spoke site’ to held expand access to the shots.

[TRENDING: Gas skimmer hits News 6 anchor for $1,600 | Epic: Universal resumes work on 4th theme park | Porn plays during Fla. zoom class]

The temporary walk-up site first opened Wednesday. Shots will be available through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Cloud Civic Center. Appointments are not required.

Ad

Litton said the site will have 500 doses a day and will be open to seniors, K-12 educators, firefighters and law enforcement older than 50.

FEMA plans to move the site to Mary Jane Arrington Aquatic Center on March 10.