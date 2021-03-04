Second day for Orlando FEMA vaccine site sees higher turnout

ORLANDO, Fla. – The second day of Orlando’s FEMA mass vaccination site began with higher turnout after the location failed to reach its 2,000-dose capacity on Wednesday.

Hundreds lined up early Thursday at Valencia College’s West Campus where officials said 430 shots were administered in the first two hours of operation.

The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.each day and is expected to remain open for at least eight weeks, according to the Orlando Police Department.

To encourage higher turnout, organizers said they’re working to spread the word that no appointments are needed at the location.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine may pre-register by clicking or tapping here, however, walk-ups are also accepted.

As of Thursday, an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis states people eligible for the vaccine include anyone 65 and older, law enforcement officers who are 50 and older, firefighters 50 and older, K-12 school personnel 50 and older, healthcare workers and people who are extremely vulnerable with a signed form from a doctor.

However, CVS has expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility guidelines to include all Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers, school employees and other child care personnel after a call from President Joe Biden to get those workers inoculated by the end of the month.

