WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

More than 481,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County and more than 290,000 people have completed their vaccine series, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Everyone 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine in Orange County.

[TRENDING: NASA makes history with Mars flight | For sale: Historic, haunted Fla. jail | Pilot lands in ocean during Fla. air show]

Ad

Anyone who is 16 or 17 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Orange County has posted a list of vaccine sites at this link.

The DOH reports more than 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Health officials report 2,685 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 in Orange County and 1,228 people have died from the virus.

Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will speak at the news conference on Monday.