Super low turnout: 90% of Johnson & Johnson vaccines unused at Central Florida FEMA site

ORLANDO, Fla. – Turnout was so low for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine at a Central Florida FEMA-run site that about 90% of the daily supply went unused following a 11-day pause, health officials said.

The federally-run vaccine site at Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando only administered 268 doses of the 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were available on Sunday, site spokesman Ian Ohlin said.

[TRENDING: What’s next for housing market? | Some Fla. deputies told not to enforce ‘anti-riot’ law | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Ad

For much of the day, there was “little to no wait,” Ohlin said.

A similar story played out at a Miami-Dade College vaccine site in South Florida, where 127 Johnson & Johnson doses were administered as of Sunday afternoon, compared to roughly 300 Pfizer vaccines, WSVN reported.

Shirley Harrison had planned to receive the single-shot vaccine, she told the television station.

“I heard was going on, and I just changed my mind. I said, ‘I’ll do Pfizer,’” she said.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

Ad