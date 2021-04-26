Central Florida reports drop in vaccine demand as state adds 3,631 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The FEMA-backed vaccination sites across Florida resumed the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday but were met with low demand for the shots.

The federally-run vaccine site at Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando only administered 268 doses of the 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were available on Sunday, site spokesman Ian Ohlin said. The means 90% of the daily supply for the J&J shot went unused Sunday.

Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the pause, which began after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million people who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.

A federal advisory panel decided the benefits far outweighed the risks.

Ad

At the same time, Orange County, which is also seeing low vaccine demand, began its latest mobile vaccination efforts on Monday. The first of three vaccine sites opened at the Meadow Woods Recreation Center’s Gymnasium Monday morning.

The vaccination sites for the week include:

April 26-27: The Meadow Woods Recreation Center’s Gymnasium

April 28: Colonial High School, Jones High School and Evans High School

April 29-30: The Goldenrod Recreation Center’s Gymnasium

Even with demand for vaccinations slipping, those who have been inoculated are expected to travel more this year. However, hotel, restaurant and retail store owners warn that staffing shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic could force them to limit occupancy, curtail hours and services or shut down facilities entirely.

Ad

Ad

Ad