When will counties in Central Florida administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine again?

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in the United States said the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines has been lifted, according to the Associated Press.

Government officials said 15 women in the United States developed a rare blood clot from the single-dose shot, according to the AP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 8 million people have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials at the FEMA-back vaccination site at Valencia College west campus said it will continue offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine until the state determines what day they will continue administering J&J doses.

Several county officials responded to News 6 on Friday to answer when Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered again:

Seminole County

Seminole County currently has 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.