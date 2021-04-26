‘People will probably die:’ Elon Musk warns about dangers of first Mars missions

FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. The board on Thursday, March 25, 2021 found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The brain behind Tesla and SpaceX gave a dire warning for anyone hoping to be among the first to travel to Mars.

Elon musk admitted, “a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning.”

He made the comments while announcing a contest for carbon removal that’s being funded by his foundation.

Musk called the mission to take humans to Mars an “arduous and dangerous journey” but also said it would “a glorious adventure.”

He also stated that it is not for everyone and no one will be forced to take part.

Musk founded SpaceX with the goal of sending humans to Mars.

The private space company began launching astronauts for NASA to the International Space Station last year on its Crew Dragon spacecraft and recently was awarded a multi-billion contract to use its Starship spaceship to send NASA astronauts to the moon under the space agency’s Artemis program.