Orange County mayor plans to announce first step to easing mask rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are working on a phased approach to easing the county’s mask mandate and Mayor Jerry Demings plans to make a first announcement on what that could look like on Wednesday.

This comes the same day the Centers for Disease Control announced new mask guidelines, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

[TRENDING: Private school won’t allow vaccine | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Ad

“I believe that the CDC probably made the right call,” Demings said. “What the CDC has recommended is consistent with what I have received in the way of research.”

Demings said the first step in the county’s phased removal of its mask mandates will be to amend the rule to align with the CDC guidance.

“I’ve been in the board meeting today and hadn’t had time to caucus to my staff and review what the CDC has recommended, but likely tomorrow (Wednesday) we will make an adjustment in our mask mandate here in the Orange County,” Demings said.

Of course, Orange County is home to several major theme parks and attractions, which are largely outdoors but still draw massive crowds, especially heading into the summer months.

Ad