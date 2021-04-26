Seminole County won’t lift mask mandate just yet

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials saw over-capacity crowds on Tuesday when the Board of County Commissioners voted on whether to end the county’s mandatory mask order on June 7.

Ultimately, after hearing from medical experts and members of the community, they decided the mandate is still needed to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

Commissioner Amy Lockhart is behind the proposal and said government mandates shouldn’t be in place indefinitely.

“We need to allow professionals and families to determine what their risk level is,” Lockhart said.

Rather than a mask mandate, Lockhart said she would like to see the county pass a resolution to encourage residents to wear masks.

“It’s appropriate that we allow people the latitude to make the decisions that are best for them,” she said.

Ad

Lockart stressed the change in policy isn’t an anti-mask stance, but instead would bring the county more in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[TRENDING: What’s next for housing market? | Some Fla. deputies told not to enforce ‘anti-riot’ law | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]