US cruises could resume in mid-July, CDC says

Cruise industry has been on pause due to coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Big changes could soon be coming to Port Canaveral.

Cruises could restart as soon as this summer in American waters, according to published reports.

USA Today reported late Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to the cruise industry about the potential restart.

“We acknowledge that cruising will never be a zero-risk activity and that the goal of the CSO’s phased approach is to resume passenger operations in a way that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard cruise ships and across port communities,” said Aimee Treffiletti, head of the Maritime Unit for CDC’s COVID-19 response within its Global Mitigation Task Force.

The letter said no test cruises would be necessary if 98% of crew members and at least 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

USA Today said cruises could begin passenger voyages from the United States as early as mid-July.

Cruises in U.S. waters have been on pause for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

