US cruises could resume in mid-July, CDC says

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Big changes could soon be coming to Port Canaveral.

Cruises could restart as soon as this summer in American waters, according to published reports.

[TRENDING: This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

USA Today reported late Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to the cruise industry about the potential restart.

“We acknowledge that cruising will never be a zero-risk activity and that the goal of the CSO’s phased approach is to resume passenger operations in a way that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard cruise ships and across port communities,” said Aimee Treffiletti, head of the Maritime Unit for CDC’s COVID-19 response within its Global Mitigation Task Force.

Ad

The letter said no test cruises would be necessary if 98% of crew members and at least 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

USA Today said cruises could begin passenger voyages from the United States as early as mid-July.

Cruises in U.S. waters have been on pause for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.