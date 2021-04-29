Barnett Park testing site to stay open, adding vaccine lane

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has once again extended the COVID-19 testing efforts at its Barnett Park site.

Mayor Jerry Demings announced Thursday that the testing location will now stay open through the end of May. The site was previously extended through the end of April.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

In addition to the extension for COVID-19 testing, the mayor said Barnett Park is also adding a drive-thru vaccination lane starting on Saturday.

Ad

The vaccination site will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed and 750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered each day.

Anyone 16 and older can get vaccinated at the Barnett Park site, but those under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to get the shot.

For more information on the drive-thru vaccine site, click here.

Beginning Tuesday, four more fixed sites within the community will also be offering up to 1,000 Pfizer doses today. No appointment is needed and the sites will be available to all residents. The locations are: