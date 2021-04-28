WATCH LIVE: Orange County mayor announces updated mask guidelines

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orange County high schools will host vaccine events Wednesday as part of the county’s initiative to offer more locations and reach all populations.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Evans, Jones and Colonial high schools for students and staff 18 years or older. Then from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the high schools will offer shots to students 16 and 17 with a parents or guardian present. The sites will also offer shots to students’ families and community members.

The Pfizer vaccine shots are available first come, first serve.

The high school vaccine sites are a collaboration with the Department of Health in Orange County and Health Hero Florida.

The high schools are among several mobile vaccine sites Mayor Jerry Demings announced during a news conference last week as the county shifts away from the Orange County Convention Center site and more community-driven vaccine events.

Beginning Thursday, the Goldenrod Recreation Center’s Gymnasium will host a vaccine event through Friday. That site is by appointment or walk-up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The South Trail Branch library on Orange Blossom Trail also continues to offer vaccines seven days a week.