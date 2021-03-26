Floridians 16 and older eligible for Pfizer vaccine in April, health officials say

Floridians who are 16 and older will be eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 5.

That is the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that all vaccines be made available to everyone aged 18 or older.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Pfizer vaccine is the exception because it is the only vaccine currently authorized for individuals under the age of 18.

“The state is continuing to follow all FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations guidance when administering the COVID-19 vaccine. In accordance with this guidance, individuals 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. These individuals will also be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine on April 5″ the department said in a statement.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the most prevalent in the state with Florida set to receive 352,170 doses next week, according to the CDC. The state is also expected to receive 208,000 Moderan doses and 122,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In all, the CDC reports 683,070 doses allocated to the state next week, which does not include the number of doses coming to Florida through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program or FEMA-backed vaccine sites.

Before all adults are eligible, the state will first open up vaccinations to those 40 and older starting Monday. Previously, the governor opened vaccines to the 65 and up age group and most recently 50 and older.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county, listed here.

Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state.

