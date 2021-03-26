Can I have a celebratory drink after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 vaccines becoming readily available in Florida and across the nation, many people are asking a similar question: Can I have a beer or alcoholic drink to celebrate?

The government has not issued official guidance on the topic, but according to Prevention.com, experts say drinking, within reason, is OK.

“There is no evidence that alcohol reduces the formation of antibodies,” Dr. Richard Watkins, an infectious disease physician and a professor of internal medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University, told Prevention.

According to the report, however, Watkins recommends to be careful in the following days but for a different reason. He said being intoxicated or hungover could complicate things if someone experiences flu-like symptoms after getting the shot.

In short, celebrating your vaccine with one drink -- and doing so responsibly -- appears to be just fine, so raise a glass!