Gov. DeSantis to hold roundtable in Brevard County

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is lowering the vaccine eligibility age.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable in Brevard County at 10 a.m. on Friday.

DeSantis will meet with Attorney General Ashley Moody and FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault P.E.

The roundtable will be held at a cruise terminal in Port Canaveral.

On Thursday, Gov. DeSantis said any resident 18 or older will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine the first full week of April.

He also said the state will open up vaccinations to anyone 40 or older starting on Monday.

More than 5.3 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest daily report from the department of health shows there have been 2,027,429 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

