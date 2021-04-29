Winn-Dixie lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine, begins accepting walk-ups

ORLANDO, Fla. – Winn-Dixie is now administering all three COVID-19 vaccines after lifting the temporary pause placed on the Johnson & Johnson shot while federal health officials investigated its link to blood clots.

“In accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers has lifted the temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine and will continue to offer and administer the free one-dose vaccine, along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” officials with the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores wrote in a news release.

The pause on the one-shot vaccine was recommended by the Food and Drug administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the government found at least 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot, according to the Associated Press. All were women, most under age 50. At least three died and at least seven others were hospitalized.

U.S. health officials ultimately decided the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks following the 11-day pause.

In addition to once again offering all three vaccines, Winn-Dixie is now accepting walk-ups at all of its in-store pharmacies, according to the release. Customers who wish to schedule their vaccination appointment ahead of time to lock in a confirmed time can still do so here.

When scheduling an appointment, customers will be able to view current available vaccines at each pharmacy location and will be prompted to schedule a second dose, if they choose to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna shot.