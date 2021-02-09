Winn-Dixie to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday. Here’s the list of locations

Winn-Dixie will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations at stores all across Florida on Thursday.
According to Southern Grocers, Inc. the company that owns Winn-Dixie, the grocery chain is expected to receive 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
According to the governor’s office, this includes stores in five Central Florida Counties; Brevard, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia Counties.
Appointments for vaccinations at Winn-Dixie locations can be made by clicking or taping here.
The full list of participating Winn-Dixie locations is below.
|Winn-Dixie stories offering COVID-19 vaccines
|10915 Baymeadows Rd. Unit 12, Jacksonville
|20303 N. U.S. Highway 441, High Springs
|470 W. Madison St., Starke
|2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg
|5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville
|901 Highway 19 S., Palatka
|12777 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville
|2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West
|92100 Overseas Highway, Tavernier
|1812 Hwy 77 S., Lynn Haven
|3621 U.S. Hwy 231 N., Panama City
|1550 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment
|312 E. Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola
|4512 Hwy 20, Niceville
|18407 U.S. Hwy 41 N., Lutz
|5400 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
|2240 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|4100 Mccall Rd., Englewood
|960 S. Main St, La Belle
|625 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island
|1838 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater
|15912 E. State Road #40, Silver Springs
|333 Highland Ave. Space 600, Inverness
|27405 U.S. Hwy 27, Ste #119, Leesburg
|2950 SW 9Th St., Vero Beach
|7960 U.S. Hwy 1, Micco
|5802 14Th St., West Bradenton
|252 Harbor Village Ln., Apollo Beach
|2500 Burnsed Blvd., The Villages
|729 W. Base St., Madison
|1545 County Road 220, Orange Park
|1436 State Road 121 & I-10, Macclenny
|5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville
|4478 Market St., Marianna
|1640 U.S. Hwy 19, Holiday
|3565 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills
|190 Malabar Rd. SW., Palm Bay
|352 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach
|3250 U.S. 27 S., Sebring
|820 Old Camp Rd., The Villages