Winn-Dixie to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday. Here’s the list of locations

Includes stores in five Central Florida Counties

Thomas Mates, Producer

Florida is working with Winn-Dixie and Publix pharmacies to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)
Winn-Dixie will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations at stores all across Florida on Thursday.

According to Southern Grocers, Inc. the company that owns Winn-Dixie, the grocery chain is expected to receive 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to the governor’s office, this includes stores in five Central Florida Counties; Brevard, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia Counties.

Appointments for vaccinations at Winn-Dixie locations can be made by clicking or taping here.

The full list of participating Winn-Dixie locations is below.

Winn-Dixie stories offering COVID-19 vaccines
10915 Baymeadows Rd. Unit 12, Jacksonville
20303 N. U.S. Highway 441, High Springs
470 W. Madison St., Starke
2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg
5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville
901 Highway 19 S., Palatka
12777 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville
2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West
92100 Overseas Highway, Tavernier
1812 Hwy 77 S., Lynn Haven
3621 U.S. Hwy 231 N., Panama City
1550 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment
312 E. Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola
4512 Hwy 20, Niceville
18407 U.S. Hwy 41 N., Lutz
5400 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
2240 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
4100 Mccall Rd., Englewood
960 S. Main St, La Belle
625 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island
1838 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater
15912 E. State Road #40, Silver Springs
333 Highland Ave. Space 600, Inverness
27405 U.S. Hwy 27, Ste #119, Leesburg
2950 SW 9Th St., Vero Beach
7960 U.S. Hwy 1, Micco
5802 14Th St., West Bradenton
252 Harbor Village Ln., Apollo Beach
2500 Burnsed Blvd., The Villages
729 W. Base St., Madison
1545 County Road 220, Orange Park
1436 State Road 121 & I-10, Macclenny
5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville
4478 Market St., Marianna
1640 U.S. Hwy 19, Holiday
3565 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills
190 Malabar Rd. SW., Palm Bay
352 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach
3250 U.S. 27 S., Sebring
820 Old Camp Rd., The Villages

