Winn-Dixie to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday. Here’s the list of locations

Florida is working with Winn-Dixie and Publix pharmacies to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

Winn-Dixie will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations at stores all across Florida on Thursday.

According to Southern Grocers, Inc. the company that owns Winn-Dixie, the grocery chain is expected to receive 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to the governor’s office, this includes stores in five Central Florida Counties; Brevard, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia Counties.

Appointments for vaccinations at Winn-Dixie locations can be made by clicking or taping here.

The full list of participating Winn-Dixie locations is below.