Seminole churches continue to host coronavirus vaccine sites, reaching broader community

Seminole County Emergency Management leaders said their mobile point of distribution (POD) is headed to 18 sites over the next two and a half weeks as crews will administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Several residents from the Oviedo community came to the East Coast Believers Church to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The church is being used as a mobile vaccine point of distribution, or POD, for one day only to serve senior residents who live near the area.

Seminole County Emergency Officials and the Florida Department of Health have so far hosted 18 mobile vaccine sites, with many being held in partnership with faith-based communities.

Alan Harris with emergency management said the goal is to target communities that are low-income, fixed-income and those with language barriers.

He explained the demand for vaccine still remains high in the county despite the increase of shipments across the state.

“We are very blessed that we were told this week we are getting double of what we got last week. Still not enough but 3,900 instead of 1,900 so that will be a lot more we can put in the community that will give us the opportunity,” Harris said.

Pastors from Divine Truth Church and Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church explained the importance of opening their doors for seniors in need of the vaccine.

Last month, Divine Truth Church held a one-day vaccination event for hundreds of residents in Casselberry.

Seminole County emergency officials said they are looking into other churches and temples in the county that will possibly serve as a vaccination pod, though have not announced which ones yet.