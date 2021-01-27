Seminole County says vaccine shipments decreasing by nearly in half

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday his administration plans to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine supply and notice given to states about upcoming shipments, a Central Florida county is saying more vaccines are needed.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said one of their biggest challenges is determining how many vaccines the county will receive and when.

“The local jurisdictions need to set up appointments. They need to set up staffing. Volunteers, and going from week to week, not knowing what will come into the community is extremely,” Harris said.”

President Biden also said he would provide a “reliable three-week forecast” of how many doses a state can expect to receive.

Harris said also said that Seminole has the resources to vaccinate 2,000 people a day but received less than that amount for all of this week for first-time doses. He adds shipments over the past three weeks have been decreasing nearly 50 percent.

“Next week, we did open up the calendar and there are days that we are closed down for first doses, simply because there is no vaccine to give,” Harris said.

On Tuesday, Biden said the federal government will increase its weekly COVID-19 vaccine shipments from 8.6 million doses to at least 10 million doses.

Along with using the Defense Production Act and acquiring the purchase of another 200 million vaccine doses, Biden said vaccines should become more readily available.