Walt Disney World announces return of Disney College Program

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World said Monday that it will welcome back students from across the country to partake in the Disney College Program.

The program was first suspended in March 2020 after the theme parks were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, students that were in the program were forced to leave early and return home. Disney officials said Monday that it is inviting participants whose program ended early or was suspended in 2020 to reapply and return to Walt Disney World.

Disney said participants who were affected during that time will begin receiving exclusive communication via email about this new opportunity.

“The Disney College Program has always been a source of optimism and pride for our company with participants who each bring new ideas, talents, and perspectives to the table. While that won’t change, we are evolving our Disney Programs to reflect the new world around us,” Disney officials explained.

When the program restarts, participants will move into the new state-of-the-art Flamingo Crossings Village resort-style complex, which is located just off Western Way and State Road 429. Disney said those who return to a program this summer will be the first participants to call this beautiful new community home.

Flamingo Crossings Village (Disney)

Disney said its implementing the same health and safety protocols it has in its theme parks to the college program.