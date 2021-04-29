Teachers to get free admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer free admission to educators.

Between Monday and May 16, officials said teachers will receive free admission and $5 off admission for up to five people when they show their school ID.

The offer is being made available to celebrate educator appreciation week.

Educators can walk and explore through the complex’s Rocket Garden, ULA’s Delta II rocket and see the recently opened Planet Play, a fully immersive multiple-story experience for children ages 2-12.

The educator appreciation voucher will be available on the visitor complex website on Monday and must be downloaded and printed prior to arrival. Teachers should present the voucher at the ticket window along with proof of employment to receive a ticket.

The offer is also open to administrators and school employees.

Click here to learn more about the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.