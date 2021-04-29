With final Artemis rocket part’s arrival at KSC, it’s time to put it all together

On right, the Artemis-1 core stage being offloaded from the Pegasus barge on April 29, 2021 and on left, the vehicle assembly building at Kennedy Space Center where its headed. The hardware will be stacked inside the VAB. (Image: Emilee Speck/WKMG)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The final piece of NASA’s Artemis moon rocket, the Space Launch System, was offloaded into the historic Kennedy Space Center Vehicle Assembly Building Thursday much to the excitement of the teams of people who have worked for over a decade for the moment the rocket can be assembled inside the hangar.

The 212-foot core stage of the SLS rocket traveled via NASA’s massive Pegasus barge from the Gulf Coast. It’s the last piece of hardware to complete the rocket before NASA launches it from launchpad 39B, possibly by the end of the year. That flight, known as Artemis-1, will send NASA’s Orion spacecraft zipping around the moon and back on the first test flight without astronauts, proving NASA’s monster rocket is ready to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Artemis-1 Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson could hardly put into words how thrilling it was to see the final piece arrive at Kennedy Space Center. She said it’s a mix of pride for her team, country and excitement for what’s to come but also a little bit of nerves.

“We’re excited to get it integrated with the rest of the vehicle. The boosters are stacked in high bay waiting. The Orion spacecraft is over in the multipurpose processing facility, getting some of its testing operations and servicing operations done, so it feels really real and really close,” Blackwell-Thompson said of the upcoming launch she will oversee as launch director.

Blackwell-Thompson was walking over from the Launch Control Center as the core stage unloading process was just beginning Thursday before sunrise and looked up at the moon.

“I could look to my right and I could see the moon and I could turn to the left and I could see the Pegasus barge knowing that the core stage is right here at the Turn Basin, and in just a couple of hours, we’re gonna have this, this amazing stage over in the VAB,” she said. “And in a few months from now we’re going to be ready to roll it to the pad for wet dress ,and that connection wasn’t lost on me that as we prepare to return to the moon, that this is a key piece of the hardware that’s going to take us there.”

The Artemis-1 core stage slowing emerges from NASA's Pegasus barge on April 29, 2021. The core will be moved into the VAB where it will be stacked with the rest of the Artemis rocket. (Image: Emilee Speck/WKMG) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The core stage, built by Boeing, provides the propulsion with four RS-25 engines to get the rocket off the pad.

