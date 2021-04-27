NASA’s Artemis rocket core stage arrives at Kennedy Space Center

The Artemis-1 rocket core stage inside the Pegasus barge being pulled through Port Canaveral into the Banana River on April 27, 2021. (Image: WKMG)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – It takes a big barge to move a big rocket. A key piece of hardware for NASA’s Artemis moon rocket floated into Kennedy Space Center Tuesday evening in the final stages of its journey from the Gulf Coast.

The Space Launch System, or Artemis rocket, core stage was transported on the Pegasus barge to Florida after a successful green run test in Mississippi at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

The SLS core stage booster, built by Boeing, contains the liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank, along with four RS-25 engines as well as the computers that serve as the “brains” of the rocket.

[TRENDING: Private school won’t allow vaccine | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Ad

The Pegasus floated into Port Canaveral around noon Tuesday escorted by tug boats. The massive barge was visible from Jetty Park as it came into view and into the port.

Towed by tug boats Pegasus was then pulled through the port and into the Banana River.

The Artemis-1 rocket core stage inside NASA's Pegasus booster arriving at Port Canaveral on April 27, 2021. (Image: WKMG) (WKMG 2021)

The core stage continued over a few hours making its way to Kennedy Space Center where it arrived Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the Turning Basin in front of the Vehicle Assembly Building.