Disney Wish: Cruise line gives first look at new ship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line lifted the curtain Thursday on its fifth cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

During a 30-minute virtual presentation, Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Company officials, alongside Captain Minnie Mouse, gave guests a sneak peek at all of the magic that awaits on the ship.

DIsney Wish grand hall (Disney Cruise Line)

Onboard the ship, guests will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals.

“Our virtual voyage begins right here in the Grand Hall. This fairy-tale-inspired, three-story atrium will be Disney Cruise Lines castle on the high seas,” Ashley Long, Cruise Director at Disney Cruise Line said.

The ship is currently under construction in a shipyard in Germany.

On April 8, Disney Cruise Line reached a significant construction milestone marked by the traditional keel-laying ceremony of the Disney Wish. During that time, Disney Cruise Line also announced that the magic of Captain Minnie Mouse will come to life for the first time through whimsical artwork on the bow of the Disney Wish, a hallmark of Disney’s vessels.

