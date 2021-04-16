Disney Cruise Line merchandise comes ashore at new Disney Springs location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is now offering Disney Cruise Line merchandise at Disney Springs.

“Now through early September, guests can stop by Marketplace Co-Op to shop exclusive collections including the traditional Disney Cruise Line Wave and Sail Away Minnie Mouse collections, as well as a selection from Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas,” Disney said on its blog.

Guests visiting Disney Springs can purchase nautical-themed spirit jerseys, T-shirts, mugs, magnets, luggage and tags, hats, photo frames and more.

Across from the Marketplace Co-Op, the Dockside Margaritas will be selling strawberry daiquiris and piña coladas in traditional Disney Cruise Line embarkation glasses.

For a limited time, Disney’s PhotoPass Studio will also capture favorite tropical memories with a themed digital background.

For more than a year, Disney Cruise Line sailings have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Disney Cruise Lines website, all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder departures through June 2021 and Disney Magic sailings through October 9 have been suspended.

