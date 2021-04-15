Busch Gardens announces opening dates of 2 live shows

TAMPA, Fla. – Live indoor shows will return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay next month.

On May 28, the theme park will introduce “Turn It Up!”, the park’s award-winning ice skating production as well as the all-new acrobatic show, “Cirque Electric.”

[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]

Officials said modified operations in the park’s theaters will make it possible for guests to once again enjoy incredible shows as they explore Busch Gardens’ animal habitats and exhilarating attractions.

“Bringing more live entertainment safely back to the park is another huge step in returning to world-class entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “Since our reopening in June, our park teams have been incredibly innovative and adaptable with bringing our productions to life in new ways and we’re thrilled to expand our offering to include new programs in addition to fan-favorite shows.”

Ad

Turn it Up! returns to Busch Gardens (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

“Turn it Up!” will run multiple shows, Thursday through Monday, at the Moroccan Palace Theater. With contemporary performances, dazzling aerial moments and eclectic pop music, it’s no wonder this production has earned a spot on “USA TODAY’S 10Best” Readers’ Choice Awards, officials described in a news release.

“Cirque Electric” will run multiple shows per day, Friday through Monday, at the Stanleyville Theater. The show will feature airborne aerialists, stunning displays of balance and strength, and acts on wheels that cannot be missed.

In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include enhanced cleaning and sanitization, temperature checks, and face-covering requirements, many modifications will be in place at Busch Gardens’ theaters upon reopening, including limited capacities, staggered entering and exiting, no eating or drinking and extensive sanitation of all seats in between shows.

Ad

Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information, reservations and tickets.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.