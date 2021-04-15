Here’s how Disney is celebrating Earth Month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is offering a number of special opportunities for guests to get up-close with nature this month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

From April 18 to 24, the park will host limited-time experiences, including unique Disney character appearances, fun learning opportunities, specialty merchandise, themed food and beverage, a new Wilderness Explorer activity and more.

Take a look below at some of the activities planned at the park.

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

ShereKhan from “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney World)

Guests can visit and participate alongside a Disney artist as they bring favorite characters to life by using animals for inspiration. Disney said during the Earth Week Celebration, guests can learn to draw characters, including Dumbo, Terk, Squirt, Shere Khan, Simba and Scar.

Food and beverage offerings

During the upcoming Earth Week Celebration from April 18 to 24, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can find a selection of limited-time specialty items, including the Creature Comfort’s Honey Bee Cupcake. (Walt Disney World)

A number of special Earth Week food and beverage offerings will be available including a selection of limited-time specialty cupcakes: the Creature Comfort’s Honey Bee Cupcake, the strawberry-flavored Flamingo Cupcake at Flame Tree Barbecue or the Sea Turtle Graham Cracker Cupcake. Specialty beverages include The Red Crowned Crane, a frozen Coke topped with frozen Cherry Coke and strawberry cotton candy. Adults can spice the drink up with Captain Morgan Rum.

Wilderness Explorer activities

Wilderness Explorers at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Walt Disney World)

A series of self-guided, nature-themed challenges will invite guests to earn a special Wilderness Explorer limited-time Earth Day Nature badge.

New adorable additions

Ranger at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney Parks Blog)

Guests can hop aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris to spot the theme park’s newest arrivals. Most recently, the park welcomed the birth of Ivy the new Mandrill, Ranger the rambunctious 5-month-old rhino calf and two young Masai giraffe who were born a few months ago.

Disney also pointed out the playful Nigerian dwarf goats that hang out at the warden’s outpost.

Earth Week merchandise

Artisans transform 40 tons of sand into a detailed sculpture at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., celebrating National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Whales,” an original series streaming on Disney+ on Earth Day (April 22). The intricate masterpiece is located on the theme park’s Discovery Island Stage until April 30. (Walt Disney World)

Guests can check out the Island Mercantile for eco-friendly water bottles, tumblers and reusable bags that promote sustainability. They can also search for an Earth Day 2021 limited-edition Te Fiti Moana trading pin, and also support the Disney Conservation Fund by purchasing a cuddly plush inspired by species that call Disney’s Animal Kingdom home.

On the Discovery Island Stage, an intricate sculptured whale sand masterpiece celebrating National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Whales” has been constructed.

It will be in place until April 30.

For more information on how Disney cares for animals and helps protect species in the wild, visit DisneyAnimals.com.

