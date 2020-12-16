Nigerian dwarf goats take over warden outpost at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park guests encounter a brand-new experience aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris as they wrap up their journey through the Harambe Wildlife Reserve. The park welcomes a brand new species – Nigerian Dwarf Goats.

ORLANDO, Fla – The Kilimanjaro Safari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lions, elephants, hippos and Nile crocodiles.

Now, guests can add Nigerian dwarf goats to their must-see safari list.

On Tuesday, Disney Imagineers showed off the new experience on social media. Disney said the goats are originally from Nigeria and are considered valuable because of their high-protein milk. Guests will see the goats eat, sleep and play among a new warden outpost on the edge of the savanna.

Nigerian Dwarf Goats Join Kilimanjaro Safaris (Walt Disney World)

“To prepare for the new Nigerian dwarf goats that just joined the herd, Kyle Price, the park’s Imagineering art director and our set decoration team collaborated with Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team to create a warden’s outpost that fits within the storyline and feels authentic to Africa,” Disney imagineers said in an Instagram post.

Nigerian Dwarf Goats Join Kilimanjaro Safaris (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Guests can get up close with the goats at the affection section at Rafiki’s Planet Watch, which has now reopened to guests.