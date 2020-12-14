Use of swan boats temporarily halted on Lake Eola due to elevated bacteria levels

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents looking to take a swan boat out for a spin on Lake Eola will have to rethink those plans, at least for the time being.

The city of Orlando announced Monday that it’s temporarily suspended use of the popular paddle boats due to elevated bacteria levels in the water of the downtown area’s iconic lake.

Officials don’t know what led to the increase in bacteria levels but they’re taking precautions to ensure that the swans that call Lake Eola home will remain safe. Signage will also be placed to notify visitors of the situation.

“City of Orlando Stormwater crews are actively looking into how this occurred and working to identify what may have caused the increased bacteria levels. City Stormwater personnel will continue taking water samples within the lake to monitor the bacteria levels in the coming days,” the city said in a news release.