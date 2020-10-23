Orlando seeks input on makeover to Lake Eola Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando city officials are designing a master plan to breathe new life into Lake Eola Park.

In a virtual community meeting, city officials and consultants said they are looking for public input and would like the public to take a survey to guide their plans.

“What might the city be like in 50 years and how might Lake Eola Park fit within the context of that new city,” Frank Bellomo with GAI consultants said.

The city said the iconic park which attracts more than 100 events a year needs a makeover. The conceptual plan costs roughly $200,000. Consultants said they anticipate the project will be a phased process.

“We know we need bigger and better restrooms that need to be easier to support and get in and out of and feel safe,” City of Orlando Parks Division Manager John Perrone said.

The survey which more than 1,500 people have completed already includes questions about how frequently visitors use the park and if it is a year-round destination.

“The missing piece really is your involvement, involving the public, it is incredibly important,” Bellomo said.

There is no projected budget yet and the master plan is expected to be finalized in spring 2021.

“We really want to hear from people about what those pieces of architecture mean to them,” Bellomo said.

Three more virtual community meetings are planned to allow the public to ask questions.