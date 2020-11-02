Popular farmers market returning to Lake Eola with new COVID-19 safety precautions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weekly farmers market at Lake Eola will be returning this Sunday with new precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, including fewer vendors and spaced out stalls.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said all guests and vendors will be required to wear masks as they buy and sell locally sourced fruits, vegetables and other goods.

The market was put on pause in mid-March, when the Sunshine State first started reporting coronavirus cases. Now, Dyer said he’s happy to bring the popular event back.

“The downtown Orlando farmers market will officially reopen this coming Sunday, Nov. 8 at Lake Eola Park. I know a lot of people have been asking me about that and have missed the market. Due to the pandemic, it’s been closed since March. We look forward to bringing it back for residents and visitors,” Dyer said.

Among the changes attendees can expect to see are six feet of space between booths, a limit to 35 vendors each week, a mask requirement and social distancing signage and markers.

