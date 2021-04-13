This pass will get you access to all attractions at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is now offering a pass that saves can save families more than 50% on the entertainment district’s premiere attractions, restaurants and shops.

For $69 per person, guests can purchase the Play Pass and receive one-time access to ICON Park’s most popular attractions, including The Wheel, Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, the Orlando StarFlyer and the Pearl Express Train.

ICON Park recently added the new attraction In The Game to the pass lineup and pass holders will get a $5 In The Game play card and one admission to its 7D motion theater.

“With summer quickly approaching, families are looking for the perfect place to get out and explore,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “The ICON Park Play Pass gives you the key to making the most of your trip in the Orlando Entertainment District. We know our guests will love the new In The Game addition!”

In addition to getting access to ICON Park’s attractions, pass holders will receive up to 20% off restaurants like Tin Roof, Tapa Toro, Sugar Factory, Shake Shack and more.

The Play Pass offers up to 25% off at retailers, including the gift shops at Ole Red, Sunglass boutique and The Wheelhouse Gift Shop.

The ICON Park Play Pass is valid for 30 days after purchase, so guests can use it on their own time and schedule.

