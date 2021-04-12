IAAPA Expo confirms 2021 dates at OCCC

ORLANDO, Fla. – IAAPA Expo, the global attractions industry’s premier event, will once again return to the Orange County Convention Center this November.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and IAAPA officials switched to a virtual conference.

[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]

The show is put on by the Orlando-based International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

Ad

Orlando’s expo will begin with the conference portion on Nov. 15 - 18, with the larger trade show opening on Nov. 16.

“This past year has been unlike any other our association, and our industry, has ever encountered,” IAAPA President and CEO Hal McEvo said. “Members have been looking to us to help them push the industry forward so guests around the world can safely return to the fun we are known for. The best way we can do this is by bringing the industry together for our global Expos.”

The trade show is happening in other parts of the world including Shanghai, China; and Barcelona, Spain.

“The three expo host venues are incredible partners and they are working with us to ensure we have in place the right safety measures, that meet industry standards and health guidelines,” said McEvo.

Attendees at the Orlando expo will see a number of health and safety protocols including required face coverings, physical distancing reminders, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Ad

In 2019, 42,200 people attended the expo. That number includes 27,900 qualified buyers from amusement parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centers, resorts and attractions from around the world.

According to officials, the five-day event pumped an estimated $77.2 million into the Orlando-area economy.

Additional details and registration information is available at IAAPA.org.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.