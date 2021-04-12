Volusia schools increase number of guests seniors can have at graduation ceremony

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Volusia County Public Schools have increased the number of tickets each senior can get for graduation ceremonies.

Each graduate can request up to six tickets, the original plan was two tickets per senior.

Graduation ceremonies for Volusia County will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Anyone who can not get a ticket can watch the ceremony online.

The district previously posted a list of the graduation dates for each school.

This past February the district announced prom will not happen this spring.

School officials said they were working on alternatives to prom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no way to safely social-distance at a dance,” Volusia County Health Department Administrator Patricia Boswell said in a statement in February.