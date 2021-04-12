2 canoers stranded for a day rescued by Port Orange police

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 78-year-old canoer and an 82-year-old canoer who were stranded for a day were rescued by officers with the Port Orange Police Department on Sunday.

Police said around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to Cracker Creek in the area of the 1700 block of Taylor Road in Port Orange.

Investigators said Thomas E. Kohrs and Wayne G. Foit rented a canoe and launched into Spruce Creek around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]

Ad

The vehicle they drove in was still in the parking lot on Sunday morning, according to officers.

Officers said they worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Volusia County Beach Safety team during the rescue mission.

Investigators said crews searched Spruce Creek and Cracker Creek.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews found the canoe unoccupied, according to investigators.

Police said the men were located shortly after in a marshy area along the creek near the vicinity of the 1800 block of Spruce Creek Boulevard.

This is about 3,000 feet south of the Cracker Creek Campground.

After the rescue, police said the men had minor injuries and minor exposure to the elements.

The canoers told police they got stranded on Saturday afternoon and the storms moving through the area caused them to get even more lost and they could not find their way out.

Ad

Police said the canoers sheltered themselves the best they could as they waited to be rescued.

The men were reunited with their families on Sunday night.