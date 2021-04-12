Loews Sapphire Falls Resort announces reopening date at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Loews Sapphire Falls Resort has announced that it will resume operations for guests starting May 18.

The resort known for its layed-back Caribbean inspired views has been closed since Aug. 21, along with Universal’s Aventura Hotel.

Loews Sapphire Falls is now offering special rates for future guests.

According to Universal’s website, rates start at $159 per night, with a four-night stay.

Loews Hotels plan to share more updates about the reopening of Aventura Hotel as they become available.

Click here for the guest and hotel guidelines at Universal.

