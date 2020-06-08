Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Orlando announces opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready, Orlando. There’s going to be a new, highly anticipated restaurant in town soon.

Blake Shelton’s Southern-style Ole Red Orlando announced its opening one day after the country music star’s birthday, June 19.

“My birthday is June 18, but Ole Red Orlando is opening June 19, that’s way more important,” Shelton said in a video on Instagram.

The restaurant was supposed to open in April at ICON Park on International Drive, near the 400-foot Wheel. However, that didn’t happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurant officials said.

When it opens, Ole Red will adhere to CDC and local health department guidelines by positioning tables at least 6 feet apart, officials said.

According to the restaurant, every guest will be seated at a table, and groups are limited to six or less. Menus, plates, silverware and condiments will be single-use and disposable, the restaurants announced. The dance floor will also be closed to “ensure physical distancing.”

Staff will be required to wear PPE and have temperature checks before each shift.

The 17,289 square foot Ole Red will offer a live music experience and feature concert-quality lighting, up-to-date acoustics and seating for about 500 people. Guests can also expect private event space for weddings and other gatherings plus three bars.

The Orlando location is the fourth Ole Red to open, with the other three calling Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Nashville, Tennessee and Gatlinburg, Tennessee home.

The full menu was just recently announced and includes the signature Champagne of Fried Chicken, bar-b-que gator wings and southern tater tot poutine. Specialty cocktails, along with an extensive beer and wine selection are also being offered.

The restaurant still has open positions and candidates are encouraged to apply online to pre-schedule an interview with the hiring manager, officials said.

For more updates, follow Ole Red on Facebook.