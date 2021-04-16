SeaWorld Orlando set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando said Friday that it will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo a little early during its Seven Seas Food Festival later this month.

Beginning April 30, guests can partake in the Mexican-themed celebration with new items added to the Seven Seas Food Festival’s menu, live music, a socially distant DJ dance party and fiesta near the theme park’s Wild Artic Plaza. SeaWorld said all the live entertainment will be happening daily beginning at noon.

Some of the new flavors guests can savor include the park’s take on a classic Elote dish, drunken shrimp tostadas, beef barbacoa tacos and delicious beer and cocktails.

The Seven Seas Food Festival has been underway since February and allows guests to try more than 200 unique flavors including dozens of different dishes, craft beers, wines and spirits throughout the theme park.

The event runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 9. Most food locations will be open from 11 a.m. to park close.

Along with the weekends, the Cinco De Mayo festivities will also take place on May 5 to celebrate.

The event is free with park admission which does require a reservation.

