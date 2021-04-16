Universal Orlando announces return of graduation events for students

Grad Events To Return At Universal Orlando Resort In 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort announced the return of graduation events Friday including the popular Grad Bash and Gradventure.

The events will take place next year across both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Grad Bash is a once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage celebration for high school seniors, while Gradventure is the perfect celebration for middle school graduates, officials said in a news release. Students will be able to enjoy the park’s world-class attractions, including the all-new roller coaster, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

Grad Bash will take place: April 1, 2, 8, 29, 30.

Gradventure will happen: May 6, 13, 20.

Both events were postponed last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to learn more about Grad Bash, Gradventure or other Universal Orlando Youth Programs and how schools can participate.

