Disney to share exciting details about Disney Wish cruise ship

A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel. Our favorite artsy princess, paintbrush in hand, uses her enchanted hair to suspend herself as she decorates the stern of the ship with the help of her feisty sidekick, Pascal.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is set to unveil new details about one of its newest cruise ships, the Disney Wish, on April 29.

“This special 30-minute virtual presentation, hosted by yours truly, will give you a sneak peek at all of the magic that awaits, including a look behind-the-scenes with Walt Disney Imagineers and the creative team bringing the Disney Wish to life,” said Ashley Long, Cruise Director at Disney Cruise Line. “Plus, this enchanting reveal will include special character appearances and surprise performances you won’t want to miss!”

The three-story atrium of the Disney Wish will be a bright, airy and elegant space inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale. It will serve as the gateway to an unparalleled vacation filled with experiences designed especially for families. (Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney Wish is the cruise line’s fifth cruise ship and is scheduled to begin its maiden voyage in the summer of 2022.

Earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line reached a significant construction milestone marked by the traditional keel-laying ceremony of the Disney Wish. During that time, Disney Cruise Line also announced that the magic of Captain Minnie Mouse will come to life for the first time through whimsical artwork on the bow of the Disney Wish, a hallmark of Disney Cruise Line vessels.

The Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available, officials said in a news release. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Disney Wish Keel Laying on April 8 (Disney Cruise Line)

According to the cruise line’s website, all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder departures through June 2021 and Disney Magic sailings through Oct. 9 are suspended.

The virtual unveiling is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on the Disney Parks Blog.

Click here to learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation.