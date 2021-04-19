‘A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King’ returns to Disney next month

Festival of the Lion King, the popular, high-energy live musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom combines music, puppetry and pageantry inspired by Disney's animated film classic, "The Lion King." Performed inside the Harambe Theatre, this Broadway-style show is an exciting retelling of the film and immerses the audience in theatrics and classic songs. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom will welcome back “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” beginning next month.

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle shared pictures and videos on Instagram, saying the cast of the show is currently rehearsing for the show’s debut in mid-May.

“Disney’s Animal Kingdom Vice President Sarah Riles and I stopped in to welcome them recently, and hearing that wonderful, familiar music put a lump in my throat. Thrilled to have these talented Cast Members back on our stage,” Vahle said in the post.

In January, Walt Disney World officials announced the show’s return in a modified format at the Harambe Theater.

“There will be adjustments to the show on stage and backstage, including updates to choreography to allow for appropriate physical distancing,” said Shawn Slater, senior communications manager for Disney Parks Live Entertainment. “We’ll also adjust how the audience is seated, in line with other theater-based experiences at Walt Disney World Resort. "

The first show date has not been announced.

