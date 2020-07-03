81ºF

Disney College Program suspended until further notice

Unclear when housing will reopen due to pandemic, officials say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney College Program, Coronavirus
Walt Disney World Resort theme parks in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., plan to begin a phased reopening in July, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are planned to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that it’s extending the suspension of its popular Disney College Program.

The company says it is suspending the program that employs thousands of students each semester until further notice.

Disney released a statement Thursday saying due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear when it will be able to reopen Disney-owned apartments where students in the program typically live.

The internship program was first suspended in March when Disney closed its theme parks and hotels.

Disney is expected to begin reopening its theme parks to the public on July 11.

