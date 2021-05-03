Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando hosting hiring event this week

Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando hosts hiring event May 5 and 6

ORLANDO, Fla. – Loews Hotels, which operates several properties at Universal Orlando, is hosting a hiring event this week to fill hundreds of roles.

The event is happening Wednesday and Thursday at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Oceana Ballroom.

Career opportunities include a number of roles in the areas of culinary, stewarding, food and beverage, engineering, front office and guest services, housekeeping, recreation and lifeguards as well as security.

Loews Hotels offers a comprehensive benefits package, which includes full health, dental and life insurance, 401(k) retirement savings, paid parental leave, career advancement programs, paid time off, free meals, free and complimentary theme park access, tuition reimbursement, city-wide employer recognized discounts and more.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested candidates can register here to attend and view directions.

