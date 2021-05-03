Vote now: Orlando’s most loved animal could be on a Frontier Airlines jet

Have you ever seen an alligator or bear fly? Soon, you could.

Some of Central Florida’s popular animal attractions are teaming up to find out who is the most popular animal.

The contest, sponsored by Frontier Airlines and Visit Orlando, will highlight Central Florida animal conservation and provide chances to win free flights.

The winner will be the featured Florida animal on the back of a Frontier Airlines plane tail.

“This promotion is a fantastic way to highlight animal conservation efforts happening at these outstanding facilities and the amazing things consumers can enjoy when visiting the greater Orlando area,” said Tyri Squyres, Vice President of marketing, Frontier Airlines.

Animals include Gatorland’s Larry the alligator, Ella the black bear at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, TED the loggerhead sea turtle at SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium or Flurry the albino alligator at Wild Florida.

“In addition to our world-famous theme parks, visitors also are expressing an interest in exploring nature and connecting with natural wildlife during their Orlando vacation, and this new campaign creates a way to spotlight the many incredible conservation efforts they can become part of here,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.