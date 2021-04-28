SeaWorld Orlando surprises fans with new retro orange peel merchandise

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando surprised its fans Wednesday with some all-new retro merchandise that pays tribute to the park’s old Shamu logo and the Florida orange.

The new orange peel line features colorful water bottles, mugs, wine tumblers, long sleeves, hoodies and t-shirts.

The theme park said the new merchandise is being sold exclusively on the SeaWorld online store.

Take a look at the new merchandise below.

Full Screen 1 / 7 SeaWorld Local Wine Tumbler - 16 oz.

Last week, SeaWorld said it would show off the new merchandise once its fans helped them hit some social media milestones.

The post on Twitter even hinted at an orange peel theme.