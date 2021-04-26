SeaWorld Orlando offers military members free admission

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday it is now offering military members and up to three guests complimentary one-day admission to the theme park.

The offer is valid for qualified service members and veterans, including active, retired, honorably separated officers and enlisted personnel of the U.S. military.

SeaWorld Orlando said tickets must be obtained online at wavesofhonor.com and redeemed at the theme park by June 27. Active military members should verify veteran status through the link provided on SeaWorld’s website, while former service members must provide military ID at the front gate.

SeaWorld said blackout dates do apply to this offer which is available through May 16.

