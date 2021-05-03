VIDEO: Florida principal recorded paddling 6-year-old girl in front of mother

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. – A principal at a Hendry County school is under investigation after being recorded paddling a 6-year-old student, reports WINK News.

Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter was recorded by the girl’s mother paddling the student who was accused of damaging a computer, the news outlet reported.

The girl’s mother told WINK News she was called to the school on April 13 because her daughter allegedly caused $50 in damage to a computer.

Corporal punishment is legal in 19 states, including Florida. It is legal in 20 Florida counties, but not in Hendry County.

The Clewiston Police Department and the Department of Children and Families are both investigating the incident, according to WINK.

An attorney for the child’s mother told CBS News that his client is not a native English speaker and feared intervening because she is undocumented.

“Nobody would have believed me,” the mother told WINK. “I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realize what’s happening in this school.”